Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $240.86 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

