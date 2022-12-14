Contrasting Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) & Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reunion Neuroscience and Babylon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Reunion Neuroscience alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 1 0 3.00 Babylon 0 2 3 0 2.60

Reunion Neuroscience currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 358.33%. Babylon has a consensus price target of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 937.78%. Given Babylon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 3.60 -$43.63 million N/A N/A Babylon $322.92 million 0.06 -$374.51 million N/A N/A

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Babylon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Reunion Neuroscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon.

Risk and Volatility

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -81.06% -55.85% Babylon -61.26% -4,635.83% -108.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reunion Neuroscience beats Babylon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Neuroscience

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Babylon

(Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.