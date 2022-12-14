Contrasting Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Transphorm has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and SuperCom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $24.05 million 11.99 -$10.23 million ($0.37) -13.76 SuperCom $12.27 million 0.63 -$10.14 million ($5.00) -0.43

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SuperCom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SuperCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

7.1% of SuperCom shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Transphorm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Transphorm and SuperCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.26%. SuperCom has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 360.83%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Transphorm.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -111.73% -52.72% -34.15% SuperCom -81.57% -94.30% -10.48%

Summary

SuperCom beats Transphorm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company's PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers, house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

