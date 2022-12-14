Corebridge Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.46. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $687,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,858 shares in the company, valued at $867,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $95,736,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.