Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Gap Down to $8.41

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.10. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 13,043 shares changing hands.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.01%.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 241,293 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

