Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $2.82 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.84 or 0.00055200 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $160.69 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00077617 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00023581 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004816 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

