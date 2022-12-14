Cosmos Tops 24-Hour Volume of $139.74 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.83 or 0.00055025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $139.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00076825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00023027 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004882 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

