Cosmos Tops 24-Hour Volume of $139.74 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.83 or 0.00055025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and approximately $139.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00076825 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001242 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009555 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00023027 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001418 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004882 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000238 BTC.
About Cosmos
ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
