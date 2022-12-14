Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

Coupa Software Stock Down 0.1 %

COUP stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $166.21.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at $246,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.