Cowen Lowers Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target to $44.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Braze from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 152,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 793,347 shares of company stock worth $27,583,572 and sold 63,062 shares worth $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

