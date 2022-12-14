Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a growth of 212.0% from the November 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

CIK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 187,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,230. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.50.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth $44,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.