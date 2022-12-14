Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 666,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 15,444,141 shares.The stock last traded at $3.22 and had previously closed at $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 3.60 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

About Credit Suisse Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 334,234 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,624,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.