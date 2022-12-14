Critical Contrast: Embark Technology (EMBK) vs. Its Competitors

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Embark Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -80.73% -68.49% Embark Technology Competitors -248.37% -216.91% -11.59%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A -$124.21 million -0.39 Embark Technology Competitors $1.77 billion -$32.45 million 12.27

This table compares Embark Technology and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Embark Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology’s rivals have a beta of -5.33, meaning that their average share price is 633% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Embark Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Embark Technology Competitors 221 1678 2889 59 2.57

Embark Technology currently has a consensus target price of $233.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7,600.77%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 25.39%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Embark Technology beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Embark Technology

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.