Critical Survey: Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) versus Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Ford Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ford Motor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ford Motor and Rivian Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ford Motor $136.34 billion 0.40 $17.94 billion $2.20 6.17 Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 417.95 -$4.69 billion -10.37 -2.41

Analyst Ratings

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ford Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ford Motor and Rivian Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ford Motor 3 8 7 0 2.22 Rivian Automotive 2 6 13 0 2.52

Ford Motor presently has a consensus target price of $17.91, indicating a potential upside of 31.99%. Rivian Automotive has a consensus target price of 46.70, indicating a potential upside of 87.10%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Ford Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Ford Motor and Rivian Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ford Motor 5.94% 14.69% 2.64% Rivian Automotive -714.01% -32.42% -27.41%

Summary

Ford Motor beats Rivian Automotive on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Mobility segment designs and builds mobility services; and provides self-driving systems development services. The Ford Credit segment primarily engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. It provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. This segment also offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company has a strategic collaboration with ARB Corporation Limited to develop a suite of aftermarket products for the new Ford Bronco. Ford Motor Company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.