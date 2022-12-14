Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COIHY traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.25. 1,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,639. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. Croda International has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $71.42.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

