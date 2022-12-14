Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 40,479 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ESGU stock opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

