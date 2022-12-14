Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 951,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,183 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTBD. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after buying an additional 225,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 870.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 274,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 246,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

