Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.73 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.46. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.