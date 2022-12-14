Csenge Advisory Group Sells 12,200 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,352,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

