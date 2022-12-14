CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

CSG Systems International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CSG Systems International has a payout ratio of 29.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.5 %

CSG Systems International stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.84. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $66.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

