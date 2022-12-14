CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CSX opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. UBS Group downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
