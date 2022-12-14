Curbstone Financial Management Corp Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,340 shares of company stock worth $2,615,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $102.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

