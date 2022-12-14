Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in General Mills by 1,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

General Mills stock opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

