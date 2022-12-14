Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,787 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

