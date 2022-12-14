Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.