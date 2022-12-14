Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $8.43 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after buying an additional 23,599,046 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 670,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 397,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 47,548 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

