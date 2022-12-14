Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 5,560 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after buying an additional 301,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.8 %

WY stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.