Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 8,726 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 511,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 3.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $15,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.64.

