Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Trading Up 16.7%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Curtiss Motorcycles Trading Up 16.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

(Get Rating)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles.

