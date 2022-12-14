CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $254,898.55

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $254,898.55 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00507551 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $882.21 or 0.04948474 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,361.32 or 0.30072623 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

