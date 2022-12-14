D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Holdings Trimmed by Greenhaven Associates Inc.

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,780,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,229 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up about 5.4% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of D.R. Horton worth $254,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHI opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.05%.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

