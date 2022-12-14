Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 369.8% in November

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 369.8% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Dalrada Financial Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 47,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.93.
About Dalrada Financial
