Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Up 369.8% in November

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 369.8% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 47,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,963. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Dalrada Financial has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision manufacturing solutions. It operates through Health, Energy, Manufacturing, and Technology segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services.

