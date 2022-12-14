Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 14.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22,928.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 258,177 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 94.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $276.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

