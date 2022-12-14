Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Shares Down 1.5%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. Approximately 16 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. designs, builds, and sells plants for the iron and steel industry in Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Americas, and South East Asia. It operates through two segments, Plant Making and Steel Making. The company designs and builds plants for various process areas, including mines; pellet production plants; blast furnaces; direct reduction; scrap shredders; steelworks for production of liquid steel; and continuous casting for blooms and billets, slabs, and thin slabs.

