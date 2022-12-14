Danone (EPA:BN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.49

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Danone S.A. (EPA:BNGet Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €51.49 ($54.20) and traded as low as €49.45 ($52.05). Danone shares last traded at €50.21 ($52.85), with a volume of 1,072,120 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($56.84) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Danone Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €51.46.

About Danone



Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

