Danone (EPA:BN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.49

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €51.49 ($54.20) and traded as low as €49.45 ($52.05). Danone shares last traded at €50.21 ($52.85), with a volume of 1,072,120 shares traded.

BN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($56.84) target price on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) price target on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

