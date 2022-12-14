DAO Maker Price Hits $0.89 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00005026 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $113.02 million and $704,619.90 worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,282,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

