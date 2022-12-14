Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of DAR stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.36. 19,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,194. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

