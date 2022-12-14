DBK Financial Counsel LLC Acquires 219 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 6.6% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,343,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 148,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 73,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.61. 76,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,374. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

