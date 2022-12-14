DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.78. 44,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,257. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

