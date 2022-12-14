DBK Financial Counsel LLC Sells 2,232 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. 18,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,873. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

