Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Thomas Garcia Sells 2,000 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total transaction of $752,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance
NYSE:DECK traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $380.18. 434,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,253. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $402.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.33.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on DECK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.92.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
