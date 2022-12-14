DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) traded down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 273,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 176,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

DeepMarkit Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

About DeepMarkit

(Get Rating)

DeepMarkit Corp. engages in the development and operation of digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's DeepMarkit platform offers various promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.