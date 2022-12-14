DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $9,767.75 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002015 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000504 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00427754 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00020715 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001149 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00018475 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000399 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
DEI Profile
DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.
DEI Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.
