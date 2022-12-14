DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $9,767.75 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00002015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00427754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00020715 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001149 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00018475 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.