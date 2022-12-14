DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the November 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 477.0 days.

DeNA Stock Performance

DeNA stock remained flat at $12.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. DeNA has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

