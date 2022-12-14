DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the November 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 477.0 days.
DeNA Stock Performance
DeNA stock remained flat at $12.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. DeNA has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $15.90.
DeNA Company Profile
