Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.56

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as low as C$1.52. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.58, with a volume of 2,104,164 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.56.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

