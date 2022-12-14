Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $3.90 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 14th. Dero has a market capitalization of $51.10 million and $67,960.73 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00021474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,146.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00423452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00020653 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00815846 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00106564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00604718 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00252054 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,113,170 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

