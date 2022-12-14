Dero (DERO) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last week, Dero has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00021799 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $51.00 million and approximately $92,081.10 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,839.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00422698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00835468 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00105475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.88 or 0.00610341 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00253668 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,113,639 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

