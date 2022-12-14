Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading Up 1%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 2.34 and last traded at 2.21. Approximately 45,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 45,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.19.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 1.86 and its 200-day moving average is 1.95.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project covering an area of 65,912 acres located in the Northern Arizona; the Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit oil and gas project comprising 7 wells covering an area of 883.7 acres located in the Seminole County, Oklahoma; and has acquired 8,510 acres in Navajo County, Arizona.

