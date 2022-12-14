Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Trading Down 5.3%

Deveron Corp. (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 0.32 and last traded at 0.32. 5,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 13,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.34.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.36.

Deveron Corp., an agriculture technology company, provides drone data services to the farming sector in the United States and Canada. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

