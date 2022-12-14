Devro (LON:DVO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $194.25

Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.25 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 309 ($3.79). Devro shares last traded at GBX 308.50 ($3.78), with a volume of 762,280 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital cut Devro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £516.86 million and a PE ratio of 1,817.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 194.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

