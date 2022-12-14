dForce USD Price Up 0.2% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $203.72 million and $3,521.21 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00424338 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00033302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00021138 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001153 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00018367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00018329 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,062.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

